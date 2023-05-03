The Guy Does Not Content Me As Much. Is The Guy Being Timid?

Reader matter:

A couple of days ago I proceeded a date with someone that is actually 2 years younger than myself from an online dating site. Our very own time lasted four hours and now we had a great time. After the day, the guy recommended that next weekend he would wanna spend time and even wanted to walk myself house. But i’m going insane reasoning he isn’t into me because the guy does not message me on Facebook or in the dating internet site the maximum amount of today.

Is he simply becoming bashful and keeping it cool, or do I need to disregard him altogether?

-Corrine (Uk Columbia)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Answer:

The answer is most likely certainly to each of your questions. Its only been several days, Corrine. I would become more focused on a cling-on which calls after the time.

You’ll want to consist of your self and find out what unfolds before you make predictions towards future. And certainly, one strategy to that contain on your own is to overlook him completely and concentrate your attention in other places.

